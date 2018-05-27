On-again-off-again Korea summit is on again

WASHINGTON – Following a meeting in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, the leaders of the two countries agreed to follow through with a face-to-face meeting with President Trump for June 12, with Kim Jong-un telling his counterpart Moon Jae-in it could “put an end to the history of war” on the peninsula.

Moon Jae-in also said on Sunday that Kim reaffirmed his commitment to “complete” denuclearization.

“Chairman Kim and I have agreed … our quest for the Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization and a perpetual peace regime should not be halted,” Moon told reporters. “He also expressed his intention to put an end to the history of war and confrontation through the success of the North-U.S. summit and to cooperate for peace and prosperity.”

A statement from North Korea’s state news agency KCNA on Sunday also said Kim expressed “his fixed will” on the possibility of meeting Trump June 12 as previously planned.

For his part, Trump said from the White House, “We’re doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea. It’s moving along very nicely. So, we’re looking at June 12th in Singapore. That hasn’t changed. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Trump rattled the region on Thursday by canceling his June 12 meeting with Kim in Singapore citing “open hostility” from Pyongyang. But within 24 hours he reversed course, saying it could still go ahead after productive talks were held with North Korean officials.

U.S. officials remain skeptical that Kim will ever fully abandon his nuclear weapons, and Moon said North Korea is not yet convinced it can trust security guarantees from the U.S.