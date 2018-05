(NBC News) America’s opioid epidemic has one sad upside: more organs available for lifesaving transplants, researchers reported Wednesday.

Close to 14 percent of people who donated an organ in 2016 had died of a drug overdose, the team of experts reported in the New England Journal of Medicine. That compares to just 1 percent in 2000.

The numbers still are not large. In 2000, 59 organ donors had died of drug overdoses, compared to 1,029 in 2016.