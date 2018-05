(CNN) Oxfam’s chief executive will step down at the end of the year over a sex abuse scandal involving the British charity’s workers in Haiti.

Mark Goldring, who has led Oxfam since 2013, said Wednesday that “the time is coming for a new leader” to allow the organization to start afresh.

Oxfam was rocked by allegations made in February that a number of its staff members, working in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake, hired prostitutes at the charity’s properties there. Among the employees was Oxfam’s Haiti director.