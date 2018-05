(WCPO) “The NRA is a terrorist organization.”

Mad Dog PAC, a Maryland-based political action committee, paid to put messages like this one on billboards all over the country, including over northbound Interstate 75 in Middletown. Their installations, which include an “Impeachment Now” sign near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and 14 other National Rifle Association-centric billboards across the country, are splashy, provocative and to-the-point, calling for regulation of the NRA and the removal of various “Treasonweasel” Republican politicians.