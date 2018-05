(Newsweek) Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin admitted that hearing Senator John McCain’s regrets about appointing her as his running mate in 2008 felt “like a perpetual gut-punch.”

In McCain’s new book, The Restless Wave, the 81-year-old senator said he was wrong not to choose former Senator Joseph Lieberman to be his vice presidential candidate a decade ago.

After hearing about the remarks, Palin told the Daily Mail, “That’s not what Senator McCain has told me all these years, as he’s apologized to me repeatedly for the people who ran his campaign.