Paris attacker born in Chechnya, on radicalism database

(AP) — The man behind a deadly knife attack in central Paris was born in Chechnya and had been on police radar for radicalism, and his parents have been detained for questioning, French authorities said Sunday.

Counterterrorism investigators are working to determine whether the man who stabbed five people in a busy neighborhood in the heart of the French capital Saturday night had any help. The attacker killed a 29-year-old man and wounded four others, before being shot by police.

Among the injured was a 34-year-old man from Luxembourg, the foreign ministry of the small country north of France said in a statement. After emergency treatment, he was out of danger.