(Fox News) A California Republican candidate said she believes a “red wave” is coming in the state because people are “pissed off” about the current leadership by far-left politicians.

Morgan Murtaugh, who is running in the 53rd congressional district near San Diego, said there is growing opposition to the state’s sanctuary law toward illegal immigrants and high taxes.

She agreed with President Trump’s contention at a rally in Indiana that Democrats will have a tough time in November selling Americans on higher taxes and opposition to the Trump agenda.