'People's heads blowing up' at Fox News?

While Fox News programming may not show it, staffers are reportedly on edge over changes taking place behind the scenes.

According to a report in Vanity Fair, the cable news network recently installed a “meditation room” complete with Muslim prayer rugs in Oliver North’s old office in the Washington bureau after he left to become president of the National Rifle Association.

Staffers are now required to attend mandatory sexual-harassment training, the report says.

The employee intranet includes a section on gender-transition policies and guidelines.

There’s also a new workforce-diversity council, according to the report.

“People are terrified,” one anonymous source is quoted as telling the magazine. “You’re not allowed to be transphobic. People’s heads are blowing up.”

Two years after Roger Ailes was fired for sexual-harassment charges, Suzanne Scott was promoted from programming executive to chief executive of the news organization last week.

“It’s not the Wild West anymore; there are now policies and procedures,” an anonymous network spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Another source denies the Vanity Fair report about the “meditation room” and the Muslim prayer rug, saying instead it is a “multi-purpose wellness room,” meant to serve as a quiet meditative place for all employees and nursing mothers and there were no religious icons or symbols in the room. The rugs, the source said, weren’t purchased with any particular faith in mind.