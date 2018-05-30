Philadelphia closing camps with homeless drug addicts

(PHILLY.COM) — It’s less than a week before the city’s self-imposed deadline to shut down two of Philadelphia’s heroin encampments, where people have been living since last fall — and the camps along Kensington’s Lehigh Avenue are swelling with people.

The difference: Fewer are people in addiction, and more are city housing and medical workers who have been visiting the camps daily, in an effort never before deployed, to get people into drug treatment and permanent housing by the May 30 deadline.

By some measures it’s working: Here, at the heart of Philadelphia’s opioid crisis, more people have entered treatment in the last two weeks — 39 — than in the prior six months.