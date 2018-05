(THE SUN) — A CO-pilot was “sucked halfway” out of a shattered cockpit window as the plane’s captain steered the aircraft to safety.

Liu Chuanjian is being hailed a hero on Chinese social media after landing the Sichuan Airlines flight manually after his colleague was pulled back into the cabin.

He told the Chengdu Economic Daily that the Airbus A319 had just reached a cruising altitude of 32,000 feet when a deafening sound tore through the cabin.