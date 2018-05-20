Planned Parenthood-free communities now called 'abortion deserts'

A study released recently by the activists at the Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health center at the University of California San Francisco laments the “abortion deserts” across the United States.

The pro-abortion team looked online for abortion facilities and then noted where there were none, and labeled areas where it’s 100 miles or more between abortion businesses as “deserts.”

Then they cited the “travel burdens” that “disproportionately impact low-income women.”

The team at Operation Rescue, whose work includes monitoring and keeping detailed records of abortion businesses and their injury count, has another name for the locations.

Success.

The report from Cal-San Francisco, “was meant to induce fear over the diminishing number of abortion facilities in the U.S.,” writes Cheryl Sullenger, an official with the organization that once bought a building that had been occupied by an abortion business so that it could not reopen.

“What these abortion promoters call ‘abortion deserts,’ we call ‘Abortion Free Communities,'” said Troy Newman, the head of OR.

“These cities prove that women do not need abortion and can get along just fine without it. In cities where there are no clinics marketing abortions to women, abortions decrease – sometimes dramatically – meaning more babies have a fighting chance at life.

“That should be good news to everyone.”

The study boasts of being “a first-of-its-kind systematic online search for abortion facilities.”

The activists found that the Midwest region of the U.S. has the “least abortion facilities” per capita, with 92 in 10 states.

There are 233 in nine states of the Northeast.

Six states, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and West Virginia had only one each.

The study complains of “inequities in access to abortion.”

Newman and Sullenger have written a book, Abortion Free: Your Manual for Building a Pro-Life America One Community at a Time, specifically addressing how to remove abortion businesses from a community.

They said the study identified Corpus Christi, Texas, a city with a population of over 324,000, as the largest abortion free community in the U.S. without an abortion facility within 100 miles.

“The truth is that these cities do not have abortion facilities for two reasons. First, there is not the demand for abortion to support a facility. Secondly, many of the 27 communities have active and determined pro-life activists who have worked tirelessly to pass pro-life legislation and educate the communities about the horrors of abortion. Their work has saved countless lives, and they should be commended,” said Newman.

Operation Rescue also monitors abortion businesses, and reports in 1991, there were 2,176 surgical abortion facilities in the U.S.

Today, “there has been a 77 percent reduction in surgical abortion facilities with only 494 remaining. Adding clinics that only offer medication abortions, America now has a total of 711 abortion facilities — a decrease of two thirds over 1991 numbers,” OR said.

“Abortion facilities continue to close and abortion numbers in our nation have dropped to historic lows. This is our victory, and the Abortion Cartel’s defeat,” Newman said. “We are working every day to decrease abortions and increase the number of abortion free communities until we can achieve our goal of an abortion-free America where the lives of human beings in the womb are once again protected by law. That will be the ultimate victory, not just for pro-lifers, but for all of humanity.”