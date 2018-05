(Washington Examiner) A descendent of Pocahontas wants Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren to take a DNA test to verify her claims of Native American ancestry.

“I respect Sen. Warren as a U.S. senator … but I just wish she’d take the DNA test,” Debbie White Dove Porreco told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Porreco said the DNA test would “end a lot of this controversy” about Warren’s Cherokee heritage.