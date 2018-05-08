Police chief gets chauffeur after inventing 'threats'

A fulltime sworn police officer has been assigned as chauffeur to the police chief in Phoenix, Arizona, and Washington watchdog Judicial Watch explains it was after she invented “credible threats.”

The organization launched an investigation of the situation after veteran rank and file officers “as well as credible police labor sources” expressed concern about the chief’s new “driver/personal guard, Phoenix Police Det. Liz Ruelas.”

“The department’s official explanation to staff was that Chief [Jeri] Williams had been in two on-duty accidents and that she received ‘credible threats’ after the PPD’s aggressive response to protesters at a Trump rally in August 2017,” Judicial Watch said.

But, the report said, under the headline, “Phoenix police chief invents ‘credible threats’ to make detective personal chauffeur,” regarding the on-duty accidents, “her own agency has no official record.”

Williams apparently arranged an “off-book” transfer of the officer from the mayor’s security detail to serve as her own personal driver and guard, the records Judicial Watch saw confirmed.

This is a police chief’s position that has not had a driver or guard assigned to the police chief in some 40 years.

At the same time, the agency has a “perplexing 600 vacancies,” the report said.

The watchdog group known for tracking down and making public the misbehavior of government, interviewed multiple civilian and law enforcement sources and filed an Arizona public records request with the city of Phoenix and the PPD for information surrounding Chief Williams’ special arrangement.”

Specifically, the organization sought files related to the purported on-duty accidents and “credible threats.”

But what the police department reported was that it has “no records related to ‘credible threat’ or ‘assignment documentation’ involving Williams. The PPD claims that it is still searching for records of the chief’s accidents, which sources tell Judicial Watch likely never occurred,” the report said.

One police department official told Judicial Watch anonymously, “Officers are going to emergency high-risk calls without a backup while the chief gets a traveling buddy.”

“Many on the street describe this as ‘stuck on stupid.'”

Before being handed the assignment of traveling with the chief, Ruelas was part of a security detail for the city’s mayor, Judicial Watch said.

“In her short time as Phoenix police chief, Williams has been embroiled in a lot of controversy. She took over the agency in October 2016 and by the summer of 2017 implemented a restrictive sanctuary policy banning officers from contacting the feds after arresting an illegal alien and forbidding them from asking about suspects’ immigration status,” the report said.

“The order violates key provisions of a state law upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court and leaves the city vulnerable to costly lawsuits. Judicial Watch was the first to expose the abrupt policy revision last summer after obtaining a copy of the new chief’s sanctuary Immigration Procedures. Judicial Watch subsequently uncovered records that reveal the PPD’s sanctuary policies were crafted with the help of a leftist group that demanded the change after a closed-door session with Williams.

“Besides forbidding questioning suspects regarding place of birth, country of citizenship and legal status in the United States, the policy says that transportation of illegal aliens to ICE by officers has been eliminated for civil immigration violations unless the illegal alien ‘consents to a transport,'” the report said.