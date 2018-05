(Newsweek) A new poll from YouGov released Wednesday found a majority of Republicans think the FBI is working to frame President Donald Trump amid the ongoing investigation into his connections with Russia.

YouGov asked U.S. adults: “Do you believe Donald Trump is being framed by the FBI and the Department of Justice?”

Sixty-one percent of Republicans responded with “Yes, he is being framed.” Just 17 percent said he was not being framed while 21 percent were not sure.