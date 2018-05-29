President chides Dems for blaming his administration for kids in cages

(Washington Times) President Trump slammed Democrats on Tuesday for sharing photos of children in enclosed cages near the U.S.-Mexico border and blaming the administration’s immigration policy when the photos were taken before Mr. Trump took office.

“Democrats mistakenly tweet 2014 pictures from Obama’s term showing children from the Border in steel cages. They thought it was recent pictures in order to make us look bad, but backfires. Dems must agree to Wall and new Border Protection for good of country…Bipartisan Bill!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The photos appeared in the Arizona Republic in 2014 during former President Barack Obama’s second term to illustrate the over 1,000 children detained by authorities trying to cross the border. Mr. Obama’s former speech writer Jon Favreau also tweeted out the pictures saying this is “happening right now” and the government needs to be forced to put families back together. He has since deleted the tweet.