Primary results: Morrisey pulls off upset in W. Va.

(FOX NEWS) — West Virginia’s attorney general, Patrick Morrisey, pulled off an upset in the state’s Senate Republican primary on Tuesday, defeating former coal executive Don Blankenship and U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins in the combative and colorful race that saw a last-minute appeal from President Trump.

The results could be seen as a victory for Trump, who had urged Republican voters to reject Blankenship as doomed to lose to incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in November. It could also be seen as a win for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who clashed with Blankenship during the campaign.

Meanwhile, Indiana businessman Mike Braun and Ohio Rep. Jim Renacci will also both win their state’s Republican Senate primaries, according to the Fox News Decision Desk.