(COLLEGE FIX) — Like a Twitter bad penny, New York University professor George Ciccariello-Maher turns up whenever a preposterous comparison needs to be made.

In response to the National Football League’s new rule that players must either stand for the National Anthem or remain in the locker room, Ciccariello-Maher — formerly of Drexel University who gained infamy by tweeting out that he wished for a white genocide on Christmas — compared the situation to a 1930s German soccer team which had failed to give the Nazi salute: