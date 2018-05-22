Prof smears fake blood on NRA lobbyist's home

(COLLEGE FIX) — A professor of sociology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was convicted of vandalizing the home of a National Rifle Association lobbyist this week, with the judge ordering her to pay $500 in fines and stay away from the home in question.

Patricia Hill, who is both a research assistant and a professor at UNL, was found guilty on Monday. of smearing fake blood on the steps of NRA lobbyist Chris Cox’s Alexandria, Virginia home, The Washington Post reports.

Judge Donald M. Haddock Jr. “ordered [Hill] to pay a $500 fine, not contact the Cox family, and stay 500 feet away from their home,” the newspaper reports.