Professional

A surgeon, an architect and a politician get together to discuss what the first profession was.

The surgeon says it was his because God took a rib from Adam and made the first woman from it. Therefore, God was a surgeon.

The architect says God created everything from chaos, therefore God was an architect even before He made man.

The politician says his was the first profession because it would have taken a politician to create the chaos.

