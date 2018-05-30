Prof's attack on NRA member's house draws $500 fine

(Washington Examiner) A university professor in Nebraska has been found guilty of misdemeanor destruction of property after vandalizing an NRA lobbyist’s home in Alexandria, Va., earlier this year.

According to prosecutors, Patricia Hill, an assistant professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s sociology department, was caught spray-painting fake blood on the home of NRA lobbyist Chris Cox by security cameras.

In response to the incident, Hill was subsequently arrested and charged with destruction of property. As punishment for her crimes, Hill will be forced to pay a $500 fine.

In addition to the fine, Hill was also slapped with a temporary restraining order to prevent her from further harassing the Cox family until a civil case against her is heard later this summer. The judge has ordered Hill to stay 500 feet away from the Cox residence and also issued a temporary order of protection against Hill that prevents her from harassing or engaging in behaviors that could harm or cause distress to Cox.