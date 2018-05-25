Proof! 'No firewall' between Hillary's State, Foundation

The Washington-watching American Center for Law and Justice has confirmed it will be getting “thousands” of documents connecting the State Department and the Clinton Foundation during the time that Hillary Clinton was secretary of State for Barack Obama.

“We have just uncovered a stunning revelation about the extent to which the Clinton State Department colluded with the Clinton Foundation,” the organization confirmed this week.

“Despite what Hillary Clinton told the American people, there was no firewall.”

The organization long has been pursuing a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the “Deep State Department” over details of Hillary Clinton’s tenure.

It was during that time she set up and ran a private email server that was unsecured for classified national secrets.

It was during that time Benghazi happened, and more.

Now the ACLJ has revealed it has learned the State Department as found “and will be forced to turn over to the ACLJ – literally thousands of documents to and about the Clinton Foundation, its subsidiaries, and its senior operatives.”

The latest documents to have been released, more than 330 pages, have been posted online.

The ACLJ reported that the volume of information that has been discovered, some 30,000 emails alone, “debunks the specious assertion that there was any kind of firewall whatsoever between Clinton’s State Department and the Clinton Foundation.”

Instead, they show “extensive communications exchanged between Clinton or her senior staff at State Department and Doug Band – a senior aide at the Clinton Foundation and creator of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI).”

The problem is that as a senior official in the Obama administration, Hillary Clinton should not have been favoring her own family foundation with even information.

“In recent court filings, the State Department has revealed that more than 8,700 documents exist in Cheryl Mills’ and/or Huma Abedin’s files which contain the single search term, ‘Doug Band.’ It is possible, and indeed likely, that each document consists of several pages placing the number closer to 18,000 pages or more,” the ACLJ speculated.

Mills and Abedin were top aides for Hillary Clinton.

And, the ACLJ said, it also has learned another 22,000 documents exist in Cheryl Mills’ and Huma Abedin’s files (not including attachments) mentioning or referring to the Clinton Foundation or a related term referencing the foundation.

The result is “overwhelming evidence of the corruption that occurred within the State Department during the time Hillary Clinton served as secretary of State.”

And they show she “intentionally lied” to America and misled the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during her confirmation hearings, the report said.

After all, that was when she promised “complete separation” between the interests of State and the benefits for her foundation.

The reality was, however, the ACLJ said, that “Band served as a liaison for Clinton donors looking for favors and official acts from the Clinton-run State Department.”

The evidence shows that if a foundation donor “needed help with a visa application in light of a prior criminal conviction or experienced complications with international travel, they contacted Doug Band and, within minutes of receiving their request, Doug Band would forward the request/favor to Huma Abedin or Cheryl Mills.”

Sometimes, even government employees looking for Clinton contacted Band for a response, the report says.