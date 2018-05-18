Psychiatrists: 97% of abortions for false 'mental health' reasons

(LifeNews) A group of psychiatrists have said in an open letter that they do not want to see spurious appeals to ‘mental health’ being used to justify abortion.

The intervention comes with just over a week to go (and with polls tightening) until Ireland votes on whether to repeal the Eighth Amendment and legislate for liberal access to abortion.

Abortion isn’t “healthcare” or “treatment”

The open letter, published yesterday, is signed by 26 consultant psychiatrists, and argues that presenting the case for repeal in terms of “healthcare” is misleading and inverts the true purpose of medicine.