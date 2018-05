(Daily Wire) A survivor from the devastating terror attack in Orlando, Florida, at gay nightclub, Pulse, says he has found Jesus as his personal savior and is no longer gay.

The attack happened in June 2016 and left 49 innocent people dead. The shooter, the son of Afghan immigrants, pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State during a 911 call mid-rampage.

“I should have been number 50!,” wrote survivor Luis Javier Ruiz in message on a Facebook post.