Qatar's construction-worker death toll for 2022 World Cup now 1,200

Expected to rise to 4,000 as laborers succumb to region's torching heat

(News.com.au) The high number of deaths that have resulted from the ongoing construction of stadiums for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has put the Gulf state under harsh global scrutiny.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) is calling for new laws to protect construction staff from working in life-threatening conditions, with over 800,000 migrant workers potentially being subjected to working outside in scorching heat.

The current regulations prohibit outdoor work from 11.30am to 3pm between June 15 and August 31 but the HRW says that due to the region’s climate, these procedures aren’t sufficient.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.