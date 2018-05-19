Qatar's construction-worker death toll for 2022 World Cup now 1,200

(News.com.au) The high number of deaths that have resulted from the ongoing construction of stadiums for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has put the Gulf state under harsh global scrutiny.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) is calling for new laws to protect construction staff from working in life-threatening conditions, with over 800,000 migrant workers potentially being subjected to working outside in scorching heat.

The current regulations prohibit outdoor work from 11.30am to 3pm between June 15 and August 31 but the HRW says that due to the region’s climate, these procedures aren’t sufficient.