Rabbi warns conflict in Syria 'about to get biblical'

A rabbi who is author to more than 50 books, many addressing the end times, says the conflict in Syria is “about to get biblical.”

The rabbi, Pinchas Winston, was interviewed by Breaking Israel News on the topic of the developing battle.

He’s written “Art of Chayn: The Path to our Greatest Personal Asset,” “The Fabric of Reality,” “A Matter of Laugh and Death,” and several others.

It was a senior U.S. official, unidentified, who explained in an interview with NBC how serious is the situation, as tensions between Israel and Iran rise, with Syria in the middle.

“On the list of the potentials for most likely live hostility around the world, the battle between Israel and Iran in Syria is at the top of the list right now,” the official said.

Winston, BIN reported, went further.

“Things are about to get biblical,” he said. “Some people thought the Bible was dead. They thought they could sit back and relax. That is clearly not the case in Syria and soon, that will be clear to everyone.”

While any part of the Middle East can create tensions elsewhere in the region, and in fact around the world, BIN reports, “The concern that Israel and Iran may become enmeshed in a war in the near future is due to recent escalation of Israel’s conflict with Iran from indirect aggression to direct confrontation. Previously, Iran’s aggression against Israel was expressed as one of the world’s leading state sponsors of terrorism with Israel, the primary target of Islamic terrorism. Iran supports Hamas in Gaza and provides missiles to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“This proxy aggression was suddenly transformed into direct confrontation in February when an Iranian drone armed with missiles sent out from a Syrian military base was shot down by the IAF over Israel. Israel retaliated with an airstrike against the T4 base from where the drone originated, killing seven Iranian military personnel.”

Now, BIN reports, there was an airstrike on a military base in western Syria, killing about 20 and destroying a shipment of arms recent delivered by Iran to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

And there are reports Iran is setting up military operations in Syria, reportedly with some 80,000 jihadists on call.

Then, too, BIN said, the Israeli Knesset passed a law Monday giving the prime minister authority to declare war or to order a major military operation after consulting with the minister of defense.

“It is important to remember that Syria was once part of Israel,” Winston told BIN. “King David instilled a level of kedusha (holiness) into the land when he conquered it. Iran is attacking specifically any holiness in the world and they are beginning in Syria, which was the fringe of Israel’s sanctity. Of course, their ultimate goal is to wipe out all of God’s holiness in the world.”

Other issues: Winston cites a prophecy from about the 13th century that calls Persia, now Iran, the catalyst that will set off a multinational war.

And the prophet Ezekiel’s identification of Persia as an end times opponent to Israel.

“This is a biblically based, prophetic crisis,” he said.