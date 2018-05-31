Raise some atheists with new kids' book series

(People’s World) — LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Annabelle and Aiden are civil rights lawyer and author J. R. Becker’s two young children. Annabelle & Aiden is a new children’s book series aimed at countering superstition and misinformation in young people’s minds. Becker presented an introduction to his work at the recent (May 17-20) American Humanist Association Conference here.

The fourth book in the series, all illustrated by Max Rambaldi with details kids will have fun discovering, appears this summer. It’s called What Happens When We Die? With a little help from their friends Skeptisaurus and Tardigrade Tom, the two protagonists learn

“how our atoms rejoin the universe, which remains forever changed by our lives. How our energy lasts forever, along with the stories of our loved ones we keep alive by honoring their memories. And most of all, how mortality can inspire us to appreciate the incredible opportunity we’ve been given: to live the best, most meaningful lives we can, surrounded by the people we love.”