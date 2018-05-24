Report: Chinese 'training' camps now use 'forced medication'

Chinese “training camps” to which the government sends people with beliefs not tolerated by the communist regime are using “forced medication” on inmates, both Christian and Muslim, reveals a new report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Brief mention of the practice is included in a report from China Aid Association, a Texas-based organization that reports on abuse of Christians in the country.

Its new report concerns the torture of minority citizens in Xinjiang and visitors from neighboring Kazakhstan.

Chinese government agents are meeting their quotas by randomly making arrests and sending those they arrest to training camps, China Aid said.

“Within detention camps, prisoners reportedly suffer from memory loss and reproductive issues due to forced medication. As a result, individuals living in Kazakhstan continue to urge the Kazakh government to intervene on behalf of their family members unlawfully detained across the border,” the report said.

In recent years, Chinese authorities have been suppressing racial minorities to combat “extremism” and ensure loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party in Xinjiang, a large desert region on China’s border with Kazakhstan.

“Minority citizens, especially those belonging to the Uyghur and Kazakh ethnic groups, both of which are predominantly Muslim, have been affected the most extensively,” the report said.

But there also are at least dozens, if not hundreds, of Christians in the camps.

The “political training centers,” also known as “reformation centers,” have been set up around the region for minority citizens. The inmates are “forbidden from contacting their families, tortured, and subjected to propaganda in an attempt to ‘cure’ them of their religious beliefs and cultural heritage,” the report said.

“New reports coming out of these detention camps indicate that detainees are now being forcibly medicated and injected with unknown substances. Those released suffered from loss of memory or even loss of reproductive ability. China has used forced sterilizations in the past to try to enforce its population control policies, such as the one-child policy and the more recent two-child policy,” the report said.

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.