Report: Planned Parenthood is 'accomplice' to sex abuse

Headlines about sex abuse, sex abusers and their victims have flooded American media in recent months, with Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein and others abruptly on defense, fighting for their businesses, their careers and even their freedom.

But a new report identifies one longtime “accomplice” to the travesty of sexual assault that remains largely untouched: Planned Parenthood.

The pro-life activists at Live Action have released a report titled “Aiding Abusers: Planned Parenthood’s cover-up of child sexual abuse,” accompanied by a series of videos.

The report and videos document cases in which sex-abuse victims have been taken to Planned Parenthood for an abortion by their attackers and, stunningly, then returned to the care of their attackers.

In many cases the sexual assaults continue, sometimes for years.

Live Action explains: “Through the Time’s Up and Me Too movements, America is calling for an end to sexual abuse in every institution. But few are calling out one of America’s biggest accomplices to sexual abuse, even though there is widespread documentation of decades-long systemic sexual abuse cover up behind its doors.

“The group is Planned Parenthood and they are tax funded. Planned Parenthood claims that sexual assault victims come to their facilities on a daily basis. What we will show you in Live Action’s seven part video series is how Planned Parenthood treats these victims, consistently and deliberately failing to report their abuse and even making a profit doing so.”

The first video documents cases of victims being taken by their attackers to Planned Parenthood, where staffers, including those required by law to report suspicions of sex abuse or child sexual assaults, did nothing.

Denise Fairbanks, the report explains, was just 13 when her father began raping her.

“When she became pregnant at 16, he took her to Planned Parenthood for an abortion. Planned Parenthood failed to report her abuse and sent her back home with him, where he continued to abuse her for another year and a half,” the report says.

Fairbanks warns: “She’s out there. Somewhere. A girl just like me. Somewhere there’s a young innocent girl – barely a teenager. And right now, she’s suffering from the horrors of sexual abuse at the hands of an adult as I did. Somewhere ‘that girl’ is getting raped. Like I was. …

“And she may be taken to a Planned Parenthood abortion center. Like I was. … For six years, Planned Parenthood did everything possible to try to defeat my [legal] claims and drown out my message that, when Planned Parenthood knows or suspects that a young girl is being sexually abused, it must meet its duties under the law and immediately report that abuse to the proper authorities.”

The video cites case after case, mostly by citing court documents.

Live Action’s report comes less than a week after the Trump administration proposed new rules for the Title X “family planning” grant program that contains a provision requiring recipients to comply with state laws for reporting suspected child sexual abuse and rape.

Live Action says: “Since 1999, federal regulations have made clear the expectation that Title X grantees would follow state laws mandating the reporting of suspected child sexual abuse and rape. The proposed rules would strengthen the reporting language, now requiring all Title X recipients to follow the laws and document how they handle reporting sex crimes against children.”

Planned Parenthood receives tens of millions of dollars each year through the program.

Included in the new report are interviews from Live Action’s previous undercover investigations revealing “a deliberate pattern of child sexual abuse and human trafficking cover-up at Planned Parenthood.”

“Despite Planned Parenthood’s public rhetoric as well as laws requiring it to report suspected abuse, its failure to report has been deliberate and widespread,” said Lila Rose, founder of Live Action. “Time and again, rather than reporting abuse to authorities, Planned Parenthood has repeatedly looked the other way and performed abortions on victims as young as 12 years old. These girls deserved advocacy but instead Planned Parenthood staff ignored their abuse and returned them to the waiting arms of their abusers.

“Because of flagrant violations like these, the proposed Title X rule tightening on reporting abuse is absolutely necessary. Planned Parenthood has proven that its priority is selling abortions, not caring for the most vulnerable of girls. Planned Parenthood’s culture of cover-up must end, the cycle of abuse of innocent children must end, and Planned Parenthood’s half a billion dollars in annual federal funding must end.”

She said: “Live Action is releasing this report as the Time’s Up movement is exposing both sexual abusers and those who help them cover up their crimes – the people who knew about the abuse but stayed silent. While Planned Parenthood has attached itself to the Time’s Up movement, the movement should be calling out Planned Parenthood for decades of enabling sexual abusers.”