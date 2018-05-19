Republican senator: 'Nobody cares' about spending

Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee told citizens at a gathering in Chattanooga Thursday that Congress isn’t interested in fiscal responsibility at the moment, because voters aren’t either.

Noting that in the past he’s spoken a lot about fiscal responsibility, an audience member asked: “Are you just over it?”

“It’s not going to happen. Yeah, I’m over it,” he said to laughter from the crowd. “It’s the most disappointing … it’s just not going to happen. The American people today are not interested in it.”

Corker said that if a poll were done today, probably 6 percent of people would say they care about fiscal issues.

“It’s just a fact. Nobody cares.”

He added that “you’ve got a president who’s certainly not going to deal with it.”

In an interview after the event with WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the senator was asked: “It feels like you’ve just kind of given up regarding the fiscal spending issue.”

He replied: “There are so many other issues that we have to deal with, and we’re fully engaged in solving problems every single day. I’m discouraged, you know, about the desire of our country, and the citizenry of our country, actually, to deal with the fiscal issues.”

Corker said the problem is “on both sides of the aisle.”

“Fiscal issues is not what the American people are focused on right now,” he said, “and, therefore, that’s not what Congress is focused on.”

He said he still thinks it’s “our greatest threat,” but “there’s not the will today to deal with it.”

HotAir blogger Allahpundit noted that in March, Corker said that if Hillary Clinton were president, congressional Republicans would at least pretend to care about cutting spending.

But Corker ended up voting for the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed in March after voting for tax cuts last year and then complaining that deficits are poison for the country long-term.

Allahpundit noted Corker is not running for re-election.

“When he says he’s ‘over it’ in terms of caring about fiscal responsibility, he’s not exaggerating for rhetorical effect. He really is! He’s got less than a year left in politics. He’s not fighting the tide anymore.”