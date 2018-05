(KMOV) Early Monday bullets shattered glass and pierced a wall and front door of a home in north St. Louis where a 74-year old home invasion victim shot and killed a would-be robber Sunday.

A neighbor who didn’t wanted to be identified because of fear for his safety, spoke to News 4.

“Two o’clock in the morning, roughly two something in the morning there was some gunfire in the house, whether it was retaliation or whatever it was,” said the neighbor.