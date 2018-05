(NEW YORK POST) — Retired Americans who are down on their luck are moving out of the country to stretch their savings and Social Security income.

“For folks worried about stretching their nest egg, even a few years spent in a good-value place abroad can make a big difference on the bottom line. Moving overseas can be a solid strategy for shoring up savings,” according to Jennifer Stevens, executive editor of International Living.com.

Stevens said the expatriate option is enticing many Americans.