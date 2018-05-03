Rodman: Kim had 'change of heart' after reading 'Art of the Deal'

(Newsweek) Former NBA star Dennis Rodman—the unsanctioned, amateur American ambassador to North Korea—said his meetings with Kim Jong Un brought “awareness” to the U.S. which has helped usher in the upcoming nuclear talks. Although Trump has previously ridiculed both Rodman and Kim Jong Un, the U.S. president’s most recent comments suggest he wants to help lead a proposed nuclear meeting.

Speaking with TMZ Monday, Rodman said he gave the supreme leader of North Korea a copy of President Donald Trump’s 1987 book The Art of the Deal during his last visit to Pyongyang in 2017. Rodman said that he doesn’t want to “take all the credit” for the nuclear program meeting, but his work as a “sports ambassador” helped usher in friendlier discourse between North Korea, South Korea and Trump, or just “the ability to talk.”