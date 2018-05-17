San Franciscans must earn $333,000 a year to buy median-priced home

(San Francisco Chronicle) More Bay Area households could afford to buy a median-priced single-family home in the first quarter of this year compared with the fourth quarter of 2017, as incomes rose more than enough to offset an increase in home prices and interest rates.

Compared with the first quarter of last year, however, affordability got worse, according to a California Association of Realtors quarterly survey released Tuesday.

About 23 percent of Bay Area households earned enough to buy the median-priced home in the first quarter, compared with 21 percent in the fourth quarter of last year and 25 percent in the year-ago period.