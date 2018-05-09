Saudi Arabia will seek nuclear weapon if Iran does

(THE HILL) — Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that it would seek to acquire a nuclear weapon if regional rival Iran does the same in the wake of President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

The Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Wednesday that the country would do “everything we can” to build a nuclear bomb in that situation.

Wednesday’s comments echo ones from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman comments in March, when he told “60 Minutes” that Saudi Arabia “does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb,” but added that “if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.”