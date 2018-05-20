School board stunner: There is no 'biological sex'

In an apparent competition among American public school boards to see which sex-education program can be made the most graphic and politically correct, there’s likely a new leader.

In a stunning development, the Fairfax County School Board in Northern Virginia is considering teaching children there is no such thing as “biological sex” and also that “clergy” are not to be trusted if students have questions.

Within just the past few weeks, WND has reported on the Albemarle district in Virginia, which was warned its explicit sex videos to classes of 14-year-old girls likely were felony violations of state and federal laws.

And the Sunnyside Unified School District in Tucson, Arizona, was warned that its proposed sex-ed program is both “illegal” and “obscene.”

Now, according to the Family Research Council, comes the Fairfax board.

“Already, each public school student must suffer through 80 hours of sex ed. That’s not a typo: 8-0,” the report said. “They call it ‘Family Life Education’ but everybody knows that’s a joke. You won’t find lessons on building happy marriages and healthy families here. No, instead you’ll find hour after hour of instruction on your evolving ‘sexual identity,’ on the proper handling of contraceptive drugs and devices, and on how to give consent for sex.”

But the report by Cathy Ruse said the move to something less “repressive” was being considered.

She noted among the ideas being reviewed was to teach children “they weren’t actually born male or female. Advisers scrubbed ‘biological sex’ from all lessons and in its place put the politically charged ‘gender-fluid’ propaganda term ‘sex assigned at birth.’ As one adviser explained: ‘Biological sex is meaningless!'”

Further, the board’s plan is to teach seventh and eighth grade students “to embrace transgender identity, but don’t tell them about the risks.”

“Advisers voted against telling children about any of the health risks and side effects from ‘gender transitioning.'”

The board also wants to stop teaching students “abstinence is the only 100 percent effective method” to prevent sexually transmitted diseases.

But they are to be taught “how to use every imaginable contraceptive drug, device, and cream.”

They want to make lessons on dating and family mandatory, meaning students would not be able to opt out, mostly likely.

And they want to remove an “offensive” word.

“The sex ed advisers have finally identified a word that was too offensive for students to hear. They voted to strip the word ‘clergy’ from the list of trusted adults that students might consult with sexual identity concerns.”

FRC said the district in Falls Church, Virginia, is taking comments on the plan until June 8.

“Fairfax kids deserve better. And the Fairfax School Board members need to find another line of work,” the FRC report said.

The warning to Sunnyside schools in Arizona came from Liberty Counsel, which said the Planned Parenthood-linked “Rights, Respect, Responsibility” program for children references necrophilia, promotes abortion and homosexuality, and “imposes radical, unscientific, political ideas about gender and sexuality on impressionable children.”

The legal team, representing parents in the district, is advising the school board, led by president Buck Crouch, against the “comprehensive sex education” indoctrination being promoted by “Advocates for Youth.” The program uses abortion-industry-promoted “standards” based “upon the sex data of Alfred Kinsey, which included timed-with-a-stopwatch ‘orgasms’ for infants as young as two months old.”

“The Sunnyside Unified School District is hereby on notice of the many legal violations contained in the 3Rs curriculum. The board should reject the 3Rs curriculum in its entirety, and adopt true abstinence-based curricula which provides accurate information, and respects student and parent rights, consistent with Arizona state standards. There are many such,” the Liberty Counsel letter said.

“However, if the district nonetheless illegally adopts the curriculum in violation of the current applicable, binding Arizona statutes set forth above, Liberty Counsel is prepared to take additional action to prevent irreparable harm to the rights of our numerous local constituents.”

The Liberty Counsel letter warned: “Displaying and advertising material that is obscene or harmful to minors is illegal under Ariz. Rev. Stat. [Paragraph] 13-3506. ‘It is unlawful for any person, with knowledge of the character of the item involved, to recklessly furnish, present, provide, make available, give, lend, show, advertise or distribute to minors any item that is harmful to minors.’ Yet 3Rs does exactly that, in 12th grade, instructing the teacher to present, show, and advertise and discuss pornographic magazines such as Playboy, Playgirl, and Penthouse.”

In fact, its lesson involving Playboy and Penthouse “is a Class 6 felony.”

Liberty Counsel told the Albemarle district its programming, also from Planned Parenthood, is “gutter trash.”

“This is not education. This is raping children. The school district has caused irreversible harm to children and parents. The school must never allow this to happen again,” the legal team said.

The curriculum was forced on students during a presentation from a group called Sexual Assault Resource Agency, which, Liberty Counsel explained, was allowed to present “pornographic videos and curriculum” to students.

Liberty Counsel now represents the parents of the mostly 14-year-old girls at West Albemarle County High school who were in “Family Life Education” classes on April 13. The classes were led by Lexie Huston, an employee of Planned Parenthood-linked SARA, the legal team said.

In a letter to the district and its officials, Liberty Counsel pointed out the presentation violated Virginia law protecting minors, including a ban on abusing children, encouraging them to engage in sex acts or perform sex acts.

Earlier this year, WND reported on a new campaign to rally parents against laws in 43 states that effectively protect porn in some education settings.

“Before today’s kindergarteners graduate from high school, around 4.5 million students in America will experience sexual abuse at the hands of a school employee,” campaign organizers said.

“Liberty Counsel discovered that the laws in 43 states have exemptions from obscenity laws that permit sexually explicit materials in schools that can facilitate this kind of misbehavior. These laws protect school employees who provide students with pornographic materials from criminal prosecution under the guise that the materials are ‘educational,'” the group said.

Liberty Counsel has drawn up a template to be used for states to fix their laws.

“It is ridiculous to claim that legally harmful, pornographic material magically becomes innocent because the person providing it changed jobs,” said Mat Staver, founder of Liberty Counsel. “It is time to hold our teachers and coaches to the same legal standards as all other adults. From Hollywood to hometown America, children deserve to be protected from harmful materials, grooming and rape.”