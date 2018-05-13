School board warned about 'illegal, obscene' classroom instruction

A top-flight legal team has written a letter to the Sunnyside Unified School District in Tucson, Arizona, warning that a sex-ed indoctrination program the district is considering is “illegal, obscene” and guilty of promoting “harmful sexual behavior to K-12 grade children.”

The Planned Parenthood-linked “Rights, Respect, Responsibility” programming for children references necrophilia, promotes abortion and homosexuality, and “imposes radical, unscientific, political ideas about gender and sexuality on impressionable children,” according to the letter from Liberty Counsel.

The legal team is representing parents in the district in advising the school board, led by president Buck Crouch, against the “comprehensive sex education” indoctrination being promoted by “Advocates for Youth,” which uses abortion-industry promoted “standards” that are based “upon the sex data of Alfred Kinsey, which included timed-with-a-stopwatch ‘orgasms’ for infants as young as two months old.”

“The Sunnyside Unified School District is hereby on notice of the many legal violations contained in the 3Rs curriculum. The board should reject the 3Rs curriculum in its entirety, and adopt true abstinence-based curricula which provides accurate information, and respects student and parent rights, consistent with Arizona state standards. There are many such,” the Liberty Counsel letter suggested.

“However, if the district nonetheless illegally adopts the curriculum in violation of the current applicable, binding Arizona statutes set forth above, Liberty Counsel is prepared to take additional action to prevent irreparable harm to the rights of our numerous local constitutents.”

Liberty Counsel said in a posting about the dispute that the material, known as the 3Rs, promotes the Planned Parenthood perspective that, “Young women need the right to safe and legal abortion. But many states place barriers on young women’s access by requiring parental notification or even consent … United States policies contribute to an anti-choice climate and limit young women’s access to abortion. No young woman, anywhere, should be forced to seek out an illegal, dangerous procedure or carry a pregnancy she didn’t want to term.”

Planned Parenthood, of course, gets massive revenue from its abortion services annually, although it has been on the defense in recent months following undercover video revelations of its abortionists running unborn-baby-body-parts for cash operations at Planned Parenthood business locations.

Those operations now are under investigation by the Department of Justice, although abortionists have retaliated against the undercover video journalists by suing them.

Liberty Counsel explained that the 3Rs material “contains graphic gynecological illustrations for kindergarten through second graders and for fifth graders; a wooden ‘condom demonstrator’ for eighth graders; and the covers of multiple p-graphic and homosexual magazines for classroom discussion with 12th graders.”

However, it is in violation of Arizona law “by promoting a same-sex lifestyle and suggesting there are safe methods of homosexual sexual activity. In addition, one of the learning goals for 12th graders, includes knowing how to use a condom. The material promotes condoms for anal sex, despite the fact there is not one approved by the FDA as being suitable for this sexual activity,” LC reported.

The programming refers students to Planned Parenthood’s online presence dozens of times, including to its glossary containing “many other obscene words and definitions, which are not suitable for children including ‘necrophilia,’ defined as ‘when a person is sexually aroused by dead bodies.'”

A district spokesman responded to a WND message left with the superintendent requesting comment, and confirmed he was working on a statement.

Liberty Counsel Chairman Mat Staver said, “The Sunnyside Unified School District in Tucson has no business exposing innocent children to graphic and harmful material. The school board needs to stop this trash as it has no place in public schools. This harmful material is a violation of Arizona law. Tucson parents must let their voices be heard and protect their children. They should attend every school board meeting until this smut is permanently eradicated.”

The letter to board members, Buck Crouch, Beki Quintero, Eva Carrillo Dong, Daniel Hernandez Jr., and Roberto Jaramillo, cites how the program violates state law by “giving preference, encouragement and support to abortion, over childbirth and adoption.”

It also violates state law that requires age appropriate material, medical accuracy and the promotion of abstinence, LC explained.

And “Numerous lessons promote homosexuality and portray it positively.”

“Displaying and advertising material that is obscene or harmful to minors is illegal under Ariz. Rev. Stat. [Paragraph] 13-3506. ‘It is unlawful for any person, with knowledge of the character of the item involved, to recklessly furnish, present, provide, make available, give, lend, show, advertise or distribute to minors any item that is harmful to minors.’ Yet 3Rs does exactly that, in 12th grade, instructing the teacher to present, show, and advertise and discuss pornographic magazines such as Playboy, Playgirl, and Penthouse,” the letter said.

In fact, its lesson involving Playboy and Penthouse “is a Class 6 felony.”

State law, Liberty Counsel said, “presumes that parents possess what a child lacks in maturity, experience, and capacity for judgment required for making life’s difficult decisions, not activist school employees.”