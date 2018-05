(KTRK) SANTA FE, Texas – Santa Fe High School is on lockdown after a shooting inside the school. Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m.

Santa Fe Police, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and ATF agents have all responded to the school at 16000 Highway 6. Students are being lined up outside the school, and their backpacks are being deposited for officials.

Life Flight was also called to the scene. There is no official confirmation of any injuries at this time, but there does appear to be a possible body under a sheet near an exit door.