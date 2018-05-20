School lunch

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

When the power went off at the elementary school, the cook couldn’t serve a hot meal in the cafeteria.

She had to feed the children something, so at the last minute she whipped up peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and stacked them on the counter.

As one little boy filled his plate, he exclaimed, “It’s about time! At last – a home-cooked meal!”

