(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A mural painted on a wall at a California school shows President Trump’s decapitated head with an Aztec’s spear through his mouth.

Artist Sasha Andrade created the image during Battlegroundz, a “graffiti expo” at the MAAC Community Charter School in Chula Vista. The expo raises student scholarship monies.

The Washington Post reports that due to its graphic nature, the school ended up covering the mural while Andrade works to “modify” it.