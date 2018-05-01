'Secret donors' funded anti-Trump dossier after 2016 election

A new report released by House Intelligence Committee Republicans reveals between seven and 10 “secret donors” behind the anti-Trump dossier continued to pour cash into a coordinated effort to “continue exposing Russian interference” even after the 2016 presidential election.

While the 243-page report released last week doesn’t name the secret donors who funded the opposition research team, it has triggered speculation about which wealthy donors were behind the effort. (For example, leftist billionaire George Soros’ son, Alexander Soros, is a wealthy political donor in New York who pumped nearly $1.3 million into Democratic Party candidates and causes in 2016. George Soros, who also lives in New York, contributed $1.1 million to Democrats in 2016.)

The House Intelligence Committee report does reveal that Daniel J. Jones, a former staffer for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and president of the Penn Quarter Group, “secured the services” of former British spy and Trump dossier author Christopher Steele “to continue exposing Russian interference” after the November election had concluded. Jones also hired the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which was behind the Trump dossier.

Jones reportedly raised $50 million. He told the FBI that his investigative firm, Penn Quarter Group, was funded by seven to 10 wealthy donors, most of whom are in California and New York.

As WND has reported, Steele and Fusion GPS were behind the Trump dossier funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. The DOJ and FBI reportedly cited the dossier in the effort to secure surveillance warrants on a member of Trump’s campaign.

Jones told the FBI that his organization planned to present any of the post-election findings to the bureau, the media and policymakers on Capitol Hill. He claimed Penn Quarter Group was “exposing foreign influence in Western elections.”

President Trump has repeatedly stated that his campaign never “colluded” with Russia. The president has called the Russia investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller a “witch hunt,” a statement he made again Tuesday in a tweet that stated: “It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt!”

While the Intelligence Committee report redacts Jones’ name, his identity is fairly obvious based on his LinkedIn profile and Penn Quarter Group biography.

Sen. Feinstein is the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is probing Fusion GPS. She made headlines when she leaked a transcript of the committee’s interview with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson in January. But at that time, Feinstein didn’t reveal that her own staffer, Jones, was behind the firm’s investigation while the committee was looking into the matter.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, blasted Feinstein’s unilateral decision to release the transcript, saying it was “confounding” for her to do so in the “middle of an ongoing investigation.”

As WND reported, the Trump dossier contained some curious allegations from Russian government sources and was published on the anti-Trump website Buzzfeed, which admitted, “The allegations are unverified, and the report contains errors.” The 35-page document included lewd allegations concerning Trump’s personal life and claims regarding his purported financial ties to Russia. Some of the dossier assertions include: