See film about Gaza riots censored by YouTube

See Pierre Rehov’s two-part documentary “Behind the Smokescreen”and “The Great Deception”:

Award-winning French filmmaker Pierre Rehov caused a stir when he produced a short movie called “Behind the Smoke Screen” featuring exclusive footage from inside the Gaza Strip exposing the propaganda tactics of Hamas aimed at changing the international perception of the six-week protest dubbed the “Great March of Return.”

In a sequel called “The Great Deception,” he juxtaposes U.N. condemnations of Israel for using force when its border was breached May 14 with footage of violent protests and Hamas propaganda.

Apparently Rehov’s second video was too much for YouTube, which shut down his account Wednesday “for violating YouTube’s community guidelines.”

Rehov wrote to his followers: “My Youtube account has been closed by Youtube. They got down my videos one after the other, and finally closed the account. You can still watch some of my work here: https://t.co/xbQ3s2mlnF”

WND, before Rehov’s account was shut down, downloaded his two-part series, which can be viewed at the top of the page.

After releasing the first video, Rehov told the Jerusalem Post he did it “because I observed many times first hand how Palestinians build their propaganda, and I strongly believe that no peace will be possible as long as international media believe their narrative instead of seeing the facts.”

“Hamas knows that it can count on the international community when it launches initiatives such as those ‘peaceful protests’ which have claimed too many lives already, while Israel has no choice but to defend its borders,” Rehov said.

The new video demonstrates the chief Hamas objective of eliminating the Jewish state, showing, among other things, Palestinian protesters holding a map of “Palestine,” with no Israel.

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh is seen proclaiming “Khaybar, Khaybar oh Jews, the army of Muhammad has began to return” at a public rally, reminding Israel of the annihilation of Jewish tribes in the Arabian Peninsula by Islam’s prophet, Muhammad.

“Today our newest army, which is almighty, can do scary and terrible things to our enemies […] and this is thanks to our people,” Haniyeh then tells the crowd.

The crowd responds with chants of “death to Israel!”

Rehov told the Jerusalem Post his intent with the short documentaries is to present only facts, adding, “One image is worth 1,000 words.”

His previous documentaries include “The Road to Jenin,” debunking the claim that the Israelis massacred refugees at the Jenin camp, and “War Crimes in Gaza,” demonstrating Hamas’s use of civilians as human shields.

Another short film, “The Truth About Gaza,” by Richard Shaw, also contests the establishment media’s coverage of the violent incursion at the Gaza border May 14, which took place on the 70th anniversary of what the Palestinian’s call “Nakba Day,” or the “Day of Catastrophe,” in which an estimated 700,000 Arabs fled their homes as Arab nations attacked Israel upon its independence.

Rehov’s new documentary includes a video released by Israel Defense Forces May 16 of a Palestinian man, described as a Hamas terrorist, explaining how the terrorist organization that controls Gaza incites residents to engage in violent protest against Israel.

The video came as members of the United Nations accused Israel of not using restraint May 14 as Palestinians, armed with guns and knives, incendiary kites, burning tires and other weapons rioted at the border. Hamas appealed to the world, claiming Israeli forces killed 62 Palestinians. But a Hamas senior official confessed in a television interview that some 50 of the 62 people who died Monday and Tuesday were Hamas members.

The captured Hamas member said: “Hamas is the one that sends us Facebook and text messages telling us to go and in the mosques they call and send fliers that tell us to go to the fence.

“They control the Gaza Strip, and everything that happens there goes through them.”

He said Hamas “organizes these riots so that the people won’t revolt.”

“Hamas tell themselves, instead of having people revolt and turn against us, we’ll send them to the fence and let them ‘revolt’ there freely,” he said.

The man explained that when electricity is functioning in the Gaza Strip, Hamas dispatches messages telling citizens to go to the fence and riot, organizing transportation.

He said Hamas instructs women and children to move close to the border fence, assuring them that the Israel Defense Forces soldiers do not shoot women and children.

Hamas, he continued, has “established a committee that is responsible for the march, and for telling people to go.”

However, he said, “people wear out and get fed up, and I am one of these people.”

Dozens of social media posts called for Palestinians to bring guns and knives to the protest, knock down the border fence, kidnap Israeli civilians and hand them over to Hamas.

A spokesman for Israel Defense Forces, the IDF, said Hamas deployed 12 separate terrorist cells to try to breach the border at different locations.