(THE HILL) — West Virginia Senate candidate Don Blankenship (R) released a new ad on Monday in which he labels Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as “cocaine Mitch.”

“One of my goals as U.S. senator will be to ditch cocaine Mitch. When you voting for me, you’re voting for the sake of the kids,” Blankenship says at the conclusion of the campaign spot.

The ex-coal CEO has previously lobbed attacks at McConnell. The latest ad provides no context for the moniker.