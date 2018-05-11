Senators: Europe will cave to Trump's will

(Washington Examiner) Republican senators are predicting that President Trump will be able to force European allies to cut off investment with Iran through the threat of “secondary sanctions” imposed by the Treasury Department.

“The determination as to whether those secondary sanctions are going to be utilized will — regardless of what rhetoric may be out there — it will have a huge effect,” Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., told the Washington Examiner.

Trump decided unilaterally to renew all American sanctions on Iran, giving various industries 90 to 180 days to wind down the deals they have struck since the implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. European allies that support the nuclear deal have vowed to continue working with Iran’s economy in an attempt to keep the deal intact.