NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new warning for anyone who wears a fitness tracker after some dangerous side effects have been reported.

Instead of promoting good health, some have led to a fitness fail.

Chris Nelson is an active dad who liked counting his steps and tracking his heart rate with his fitness tracker, but says while putting his three-year-old daughter Emily to bed his Fitbit Charge 2 shocked him.

The jolt caused him to drop his baby.