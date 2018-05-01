Shop cranks classical music to dissuade loitering

(SACRAMENTO BEE) — MODESTO, Calif. — A 7-Eleven in California has found a way to keep people from panhandling and loitering outside the store: crank up classical music.

Sukhi Sandhu, who owns the franchise in Modesto, said his customers tell him they feel safer since he started blasting symphonies and occasional operas over outdoor speakers.

“Once the music started, the riffraff left,” said Manuel Souza, who’s homeless and jokingly referred to himself as part of the riffraff. The loud music makes it hard “to hang out and gossip and joke around” near the store, Souza told the Modesto Bee last week from under a tree down the block.