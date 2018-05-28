Should Old Testament be dumped by Christians?

More Christian leaders, scholars and celebrities are buzzing about an upcoming book that reveals, as the title suggests, “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament” by Joseph Farah.

At the very moment when some in the church are suggesting the Hebrew Scriptures should be “unhitched” from the New Testament, along comes a book that demonstrates what Farah characterizes as “the absolute consistent thread of redemption and restoration throughout the Bible, also showing the true miraculous nature of the Word of God.”

Farah calls the survey of all 39 books of the Old Testament for the Good News a complete and systematic repudiation of what mega-church Pastor Andy Stanley recently preached when he suggested Jesus came to “replace” the law and the prophets.

“Jesus and the apostles used only what we call the Old Testament to spread the Gospel to the uttermost parts of the Earth,” reminds Farah in his column today about Stanley’s controversial sermon. “There’s a reason for that. They were the only Scriptures that were published at the time. To suggest the very foundation of God’s Word, representing three-quarters of Holy Writ, should be relegated to second-tier status is shocking and, frankly, irresponsible. Stanley also makes the mistake of referring to Old Testament as ‘Jewish Scriptures,’ as if they were written only for Jews and not the entire world. All the Scriptures, including the New Testament, were, in fact, written by Jews.”

Farah adds that nothing in the New Testament is at odds with the Old Testament, saying the Bible is “one singular, cohesive message that proves just how miraculous it is.”

“I say that if you find something in the New Testament that you believe contradicts or repudiates he Old Testament, you’re probably misinterpreting the message,” Farah offers. “Scripture cannot contradict Scripture. All the apostles understood this principle.”

”When Farah wrote his book, releasing this September, he believed it would be non-controversial for most Christians, providing a comprehensive, book-by-book exploration of the sometimes “hidden” Gospel in all 39 books of the Hebrew Scriptures.

“I was quite sure evangelicals would embrace it, as so many leaders have,” he said pointing to the dozens of high-profile endorsements it has received. “I also believed it would be well-received by most of the non-evangelical church. I’ve sent it to Catholics, Reform Protestants, mainstream denominational leaders and, so far, every single believer has loved it, found it to be a great resource for Bible study, pastoral sermons and as an invitation for a fresh look at the Old Testament.”

The key to finding the Gospel in every book of the Old Testament was, Farah said, understanding the Gospel Jesus preached – what He called “the Gospel of the Kingdom.”

“Jesus wasn’t just preaching the familiar ‘Gospel of personal salvation,'” says Farah. “He was also preaching a message about the future restoration of the entire world under His dominion as King of Kings upon His return to Earth. This was a message well-understood by the children of Israel because it is literally all over the Hebrew Scriptures. So, the idea that Christians should now discard or de-emphasize the Old Testament makes no sense at all. It is deception. It is error. It is a dangerous and irresponsible teaching. Christians can only strengthen and embolden their faith by reading and studying the Old Testament.”

Farah believes this attack on the Old Testament from within the church shows the importance of his upcoming book, which he hopes will find its way into every Christian church in America, every pastor’s library and every Christian home as an evangelistic tool for the whole world.

Ministries are eagerly placing large orders. Major bookstore chains are making plans to stock it. Even the Billy Graham Library has announced it will carry it.

“We’re calling for help to make the most of this evangelistic resource,” he said. “Every believer can be a part of making that possible. This book is a lot bigger than me. It’s a lot bigger than WND and WND Books. I think every believer would want to take ownership in this project to help spread the Gospel that Jesus Himself preached, the Gospel that much of Christianity has forgotten or overlooked or never noticed before – ‘the Gospel of the Kingdom,’ as Jesus called it.”

Thanks to the “adoption” of this book by an international missions organization, Gospel for All Nations, there’s now a way for anyone – individual, Christian foundation, churches, ministries – to make tax-deductible contributions to support this breakthrough Bible book – a reference resource for every believer’s bookshelf, a tool of worldwide evangelism, a book that emboldens faith.

“This is a way that every believer can participate in bringing the Good News to the uttermost parts of the Earth, the Great Commission, that Jesus said would precipitate His return and the establishment of His Kingdom,” Farah said, adding that printing bills and the cost of outreach to churches and pastors is far beyond the means of WND.

