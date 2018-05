(BREITBART) — Singer and pro-mass migration campaigner Lily Allen has said she does not have enough space in her luxury London flat to take in any asylum seekers despite earlier promises.

The pop star has previously implied the British people should be ashamed for not taking in more migrants, whilst apologizing “on behalf of my country” for the migrant crisis in October 2016.

Speaking to the BBC at the migrant camp when asked if she would house a “child migrant,” Allen tearfully replied: “100 per cent. Who wouldn’t?