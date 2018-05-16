Smiling mom 'stabs devil child 60 times with pickaxe'

(WICHITA EAGLE) — An Oklahoma mom accused of stabbing her 11-year-old daughter up to 60 times before setting the family’s house on fire was caught smiling after her arrest.

Police say Taheera Ahmad — the 39-year-old mom of three children — admitted to the lead Tulsa police detective that she held all three kids hostage for a week, duct-taped her two oldest “devil children” and stabbed her 11-year-old daughter between 50 and 60 times, KTUL reported.

After Ahmad was taken into custody, the Tulsa World reported, she told police she had stabbed her oldest daughter because she had fought back as Ahmad was trying to restrain her. Ahmad stabbed her daughter with a pickaxe before trying to set the house on fire, police say.