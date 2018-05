(AFP) — The announcement Tuesday that a foundation run by US-Hungarian liberal billionaire George Soros will quit Hungary puts the spotlight once again on the favourite whipping boy of Western nationalists.

Over three decades since it began, Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF) threw in the towel, citing Hungary’s “increasingly repressive political and legal environment”.

The organisation’s departure will be poignant for the 87-year-old financier-cum-philanthropist who emigrated from Hungary after World War II.