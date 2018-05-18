S&P 500 slips as US-China trade talks carry on

(CNBC) The S&P 500 traded lower on Friday as tensions between the U.S. and China weighed on investor sentiment while both countries continued negotiations on trade.

The broad index fell 0.2 percent with consumer staples and lagging. The Nasdaq composite also declined 0.2 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average bucked the negative trend, rising 7 points as Boeing and Caterpillar shares rose 2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

On Thursday, the two largest economies in the world began the second round of trade talks. But President Donald Trump told reporters he doubted the negotiations would be successful.